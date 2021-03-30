Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.23). Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 16,374,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,172,426. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

