Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the February 28th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of MRVI opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,654,000.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Recommended Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.