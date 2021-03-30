Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the February 28th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MRVI opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.