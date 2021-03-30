Mariner LLC Acquires 12,548 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.