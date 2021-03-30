Mariner LLC Acquires 15,165 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

