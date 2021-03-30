Mariner LLC Acquires 1,543 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $145.90.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.