Mariner LLC Acquires 2,931 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

O stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

