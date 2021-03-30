Mariner LLC Acquires 3,463 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

