Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,259 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE HDB opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

