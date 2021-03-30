Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

