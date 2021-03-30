Mariner LLC Buys 16,252 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,864 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

