Mariner LLC Buys New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

