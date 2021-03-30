Mariner LLC Buys New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

