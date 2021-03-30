Mariner LLC Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,356,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.