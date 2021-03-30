Mariner LLC Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

NYSE PII opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 403.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

