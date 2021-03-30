Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $46,506,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $186.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $140.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.