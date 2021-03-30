Mariner LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 215,340 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $193,700,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,968 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $187,983,000 after purchasing an additional 157,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

