Mariner LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

