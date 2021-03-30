Mariner LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $155.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

