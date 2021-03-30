Mariner LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

NYSE PLD opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

