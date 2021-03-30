Mariner LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Linde by 647,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 297,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.78 and its 200-day moving average is $250.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $159.41 and a twelve month high of $283.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

