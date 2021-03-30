Mariner LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,620 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,699,000 after buying an additional 184,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,890 shares of company stock worth $14,548,749 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $270.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.14 and a 200-day moving average of $271.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

