Mariner LLC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

