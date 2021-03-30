Mariner LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

