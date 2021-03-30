Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

