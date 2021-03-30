Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 647.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,544 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

