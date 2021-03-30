Mariner LLC Reduces Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,154 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.