Mariner LLC Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,775 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

