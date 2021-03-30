Mariner LLC Sells 7,735 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

