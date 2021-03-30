Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,493,000 after purchasing an additional 432,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

