Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Markel worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,161.59. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,029.64. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

