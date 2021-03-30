Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Markel worth $51,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,155.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,029.64. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

