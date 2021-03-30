MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,195.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.00622441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

