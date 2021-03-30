Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.95

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.95 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 156.13 ($2.04). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 153.05 ($2.00), with a volume of 4,153,122 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.86 ($1.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.95.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

