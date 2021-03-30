Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.95

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.95 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 156.13 ($2.04). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 153.05 ($2.00), with a volume of 4,153,122 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.86 ($1.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.95.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

