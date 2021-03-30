Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock worth $9,915,685. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 272.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

