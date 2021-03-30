Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

NYSE MMC opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

