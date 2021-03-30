Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Marston’s stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARZF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

