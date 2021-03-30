Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DRKOF stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677. Martello Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Martello Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

