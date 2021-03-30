Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of MAURY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. 11,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $528.41 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

