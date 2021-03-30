Masari (MSR) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Masari has a market cap of $251,228.94 and $247.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,884.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.83 or 0.03122788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00335345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.00900740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.69 or 0.00417247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00352686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00260655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars.

