MASQ Reaches Market Cap of $4.77 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $6,299.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,368,787 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.