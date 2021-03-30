Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Reaches $469,538.65 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $469,538.65 and $84,446.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.01 or 0.03132149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022624 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

