Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 589,454 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $32.01.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.75 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
