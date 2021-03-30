Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 589,454 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $32.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.