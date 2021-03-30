Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 4,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 657,047 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

