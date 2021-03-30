Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 667 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 12,072,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,685,129,000 after purchasing an additional 142,879 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 451,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

