Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,297,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.82% of Mattel worth $232,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

MAT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,981.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

