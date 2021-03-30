Maverick Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,533.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $315,213.47 and approximately $3,533.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00250043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.22 or 0.00914653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

