Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

