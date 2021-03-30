Maxim Group Boosts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $111.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

APPS stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

