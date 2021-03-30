Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $84,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after purchasing an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.