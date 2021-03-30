MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,905 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.20% of MaxLinear worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,684. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

