MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,905 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.20% of MaxLinear worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MXL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,684. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.
In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
